Toledo Diocese Says Students May Be Disciplined For Protests

Posted On Sat. Sep 30th, 2017
TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Students attending schools affiliated with Toledo’s Catholic diocese could face discipline for kneeling during the national anthem or Pledge of Allegiance.

The Blade the director of religious reformation at Toledo’s Central Catholic High School has sent an email to teachers reminding them of the diocese directive about the anthem and pledge from last year.

The Rev. Matthew Rader told teachers that protests “will not be tolerated.” Rader wrote that teachers should remind student protesters of the diocese’s policy and send them to the office if they argue.

A spokeswoman says diocesan schools aren’t public institutions and shouldn’t be used for political protests.

Toledo public schools have said students have the right to kneel or sit during the anthem.

