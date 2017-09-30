Rourke Leads Ohio To Shootout Win Over Massachusetts 58-50

Posted On Sat. Sep 30th, 2017
HADLEY, Mass. (AP) — Nathan Rourke threw for 181 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 113 yards and two scores and Ohio fought off winless Massachusetts 58-50 on Saturday.

A.J. Ouellette ran for 125 yards and scored a touchdown and now has three-straight games rushing for more than 100 yards. Brendan Cope had 126 yards receiving and a touchdown.

Ohio (4-1) took the lead for good at the beginning of the third quarter when Ouellette scored on a 5-yard run. On the Bobcats’ next drive, Rourke threw a 12-yard score to Ouellette to make it 41-27.

The game was knotted at 27 at the half after the Minutemen rallied from a 24-13 deficit. After an Ohio field goal, Marquis Young returned the kickoff 81 yards to the Bobcats’ 6-yard line. Andrew Ford threw a 6-yard score to Adam Breneman to make it 24-20.

UMass (0-6) forced Ohio to a three-and-out, then used a 7-play 71-yard drive that ended when Ford completed a 30-yard touchdown pass to Brennon Dingle to put the Minutemen up 27-24. Louie Zervos tied it with a 23-yard field goal with 38 seconds to play before the break.

Ford threw for 390 yards and tied a school record with five touchdown passes. Breneman had 131 yards receiving and two touchdowns and Dingle caught two scores.

