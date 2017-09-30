Reed Runs For 3 TDs In Buffalo’s 27-13 Win Over Kent State

KENT, Ohio (AP) — Emmanuel Reed ran for career bests of 144 yards and three touchdowns to lead Buffalo to a 27-13 victory over Kent State in a Mid-American Conference opener on Saturday.

Reed, whose longest rush on 33 carries was 55 yards, scored on runs of 18, 1 and 5 yards, all in the first half. His third score came two plays after Kobe Green blocked a Kent State punt that was recovered at the Golden Flashes’ 8-yard line.

Reed, a sophomore who made his first start last week, is the first Bulls running back to score three rushing touchdowns since 2014.

Buffalo (3-2, 1-0) took three points off the scoreboard in the third quarter after a running-into-the-kicker penalty before Drew Anderson threw 5 yards to Zac Lefebvre for a 27-13 lead in the third quarter. The TD pass completed a 99-yard drive that included a 64-yard run by Anderson.

Dustin Crum connected with Kavious Price for a 75-yard score, the Golden Flashes’ longest play this season. Trey Harrell had six receptions for 122 yards for Kent State.

The Bulls have won their last six games at Kent State (1-4, 0-1), last losing there in 2003.

