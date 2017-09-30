Manatee Sent To Columbus Zoo From Florida For Rehabilitation

MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Posted On Sat. Sep 30th, 2017
POWELL, Ohio (AP) — An 18-month-old female manatee has arrived at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium from a zoo in Tampa, Florida.

Columbus Zoo officials say Agua arrived Friday from Tampa’s Lowery Park Zoo. She had been in Tampa since June 2016 after her mother was struck by a boat. The mother died two months later.

Zoo officials say Agua wasn’t injured but has required extra care after being orphaned at a young age. She will be released into Florida waters after her Columbus rehabilitation stint is completed.

Agua joins five other manatees in the zoo’s 300,000-gallon Manatee Coast exhibit, which includes a rare set of twins.

The Columbus Zoo is part of the Manatee Rescue & Rehabilitation Partnership and provides the second stage of rehabilitation before animals are released into the wild.

