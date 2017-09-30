MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Man Expresses Remorse For Trying To Help Islamic State Group

Posted On Sat. Sep 30th, 2017
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio man has written a letter to the judge overseeing his case expressing remorse for trying to help the Islamic State group.

Aaron Daniels pleaded guilty in July to a charge accusing him of trying to travel to Libya to join the group.

Authorities allege Daniels wired $250 to an Islamic State group operative in January 2016 and told an undercover informant he was interested in traveling to commit violence overseas.

Daniels was 20 years old when he was taken into custody last November.

Daniels sent federal Judge Edmund Sargus a handwritten letter this week saying he regretted his association with “such an atrocious terrorist organization.”

He faces up to 20 years in prison. No sentencing date has been set. His attorney declined comment.

