Lawrence Leads San Diego Over Dayton 23-7

Posted On Sat. Sep 30th, 2017
DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Anthony Lawrence threw for two touchdowns and ran for another and San Diego defeated Dayton 23-7 on Saturday.

Lawrence was 19-of-30 passing for 273 yards and led the Toreros (3-2, 2-0 Pioneer Football League) to touchdowns on their first two drives. The first covered 89 yards and finished with Lawrence’s 2-yard run, and the second concluded with a 32-yard pass to Alex Spadone.

The Toreros added another touchdown on Lawrence’s 16-yard pass to Zack Holland with 1:08 left in the half, the fifth straight completion on the 83-yard drive.

The Flyers (1-4, 0-2) followed with a 68-yard drive that took under a minute to squeeze in a score with 13 seconds remaining in the half, scoring on Kyle Kaparos’ 2-yard pass to Adam Trautman. The touchdown extended Dayton’s string to 459 games with a score, an all-divisions record.

Emilio Martinez added 114 yards rushing on 29 carries for San Diego.

Kaparos was 21 of 38 for 191 yards passing with a touchdown and interception.

The defending-champion Toreros and the Flyers were picked 1-2 in the preseason league poll.

