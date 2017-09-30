Indians Activate All-Star OF Michael Brantley From DL

CLEVELAND (AP) — Indians outfielder Michael Brantley was activated Saturday from the disabled list, and manager Terry Francona is considering placing him on Cleveland’s roster for the AL Division Series.

Brantley had been sidelined since Aug. 9 with a sprained right ankle. The two-time All-Star was not in the starting lineup against the Chicago White Sox.

“I just want to make sure that we’re not putting him in a spot that isn’t right, so we’re going to talk for a little bit,” Francona said. “He’s tried so hard to come back, and believe me, we appreciate what he’s trying to do. I just want to talk to him at length because he’s got a career ahead of himself.”

Earlier in the day, Cleveland clinched the top record in the AL when Houston lost to Boston. It will play the winner of the wild-card game between the Yankees and Twins.

The 30-year-old Brantley is hitting .299 with nine homers, 52 RBIs and 11 stolen bases in 88 games. He missed the postseason last year — and Cleveland’s dramatic run to the World Series — after undergoing right shoulder surgery.

“It’s not going to hurt anything by activating him at this point,” Francona said. “But if he’s going to get in a game, we had to do it. So, we activated him, but the next step is I really want to visit with him.”

Comments

comments