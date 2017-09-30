Friday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL
Akr. SVSM 35, Akr. North 0
Andover Pymatuning Valley 38, Southington Chalker 7
Arlington 15, Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 14
Attica Seneca E. 41, Upper Sandusky 0
Barberton 34, Aurora 7
Bay Village Bay 35, Rocky River 3
Bellefontaine 41, New Carlisle Tecumseh 0
Berlin Center Western Reserve 41, Lowellville 0
Bethel-Tate 22, Blanchester 15
Beverly Ft. Frye 38, New Matamoras Frontier 8
Caldwell 53, Bowerston Conotton Valley 7
Campbell Co., Ky. 41, Cin. Mt. Healthy 6
Can. McKinley 42, Uniontown Lake 6
Canfield 17, Youngs. Boardman 7
Celina 42, Defiance 14
Chardon 14, Madison 6
Chillicothe Unioto 41, Bainbridge Paint Valley 7
Clarksville Clinton-Massie 62, Batavia 0
Cle. E. Tech 32, Cle. JFK 0
Cle. Hay 20, Cle. John Marshall 6
Cle. John Adams 38, Cle. Lincoln W. 8
Clyde 30, Sandusky Perkins 7
Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 19, Portsmouth 14
Cols. DeSales 31, Cols. St. Charles 0
Cols. Franklin Hts. 44, Groveport-Madison 20
Cols. Hamilton Twp. 27, Circleville Logan Elm 7
Cols. Hartley 34, Cols. Watterson 0
Cols. Ready 28, Amanda-Clearcreek 0
Cols. Upper Arlington 39, Galloway Westland 7
Columbiana 42, Toronto 7
Dalton 38, Doylestown Chippewa 14
Danville 42, Fredericktown 7
Day. Christian 49, Cin. College Prep. 0
Day. Thurgood Marshall 35, Day. Ponitz Tech. 8
DeGraff Riverside 48, Waynesfield-Goshen 6
Delphos Jefferson 43, Paulding 14
Dublin Coffman 28, Marysville 7
Elyria Cath. 24, Parma 6
Fairview 30, Brooklyn 0
Findlay Liberty-Benton 62, Arcadia 0
Geneva 49, Painesville Harvey 21
Genoa Area 50, Bloomdale Elmwood 16
Goshen 56, Mt. Orab Western Brown 0
Harrison 42, Oxford Talawanda 12
Hicksville 21, Sherwood Fairview 20
Hilliard Bradley 42, Dublin Scioto 7
Hilliard Darby 31, Mt. Vernon 6
Hilliard Davidson 40, Grove City Cent. Crossing 0
Holland Springfield 35, Sylvania Southview 0
Hudson 44, N. Royalton 21
Jamestown Greeneview 63, Spring. Greenon 20
Jeromesville Hillsdale 48, Rittman 14
John Marshall, W.Va. 45, Rayland Buckeye 7
Kansas Lakota 52, Lakeside Danbury 0
Kettering Alter 42, St. Bernard Roger Bacon 0
Kettering Fairmont 28, Miamisburg 26
Kirtland 35, Independence 7
Lancaster 28, Grove City 14
Lewistown Indian Lake 26, St. Paris Graham 7
Lisbon David Anderson 41, Leetonia 0
London 28, Baltimore Liberty Union 6
Lorain 37, Cle. Hts. 6
Lorain Clearview 52, Oberlin 14
Lucas 46, Coshocton 21
Magnolia Sandy Valley 35, Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 0
Marion Elgin 70, Ridgeway Ridgemont 13
Marion Pleasant 26, Richwood N. Union 7
Martins Ferry 49, E. Liverpool 18
Massillon Perry 35, N. Can. Hoover 27
McComb 29, Leipsic 14
Medina Buckeye 50, Wellington 0
Medina Highland 14, Green 7
Middletown Madison Senior 46, Milton-Union 0
Milan Edison 28, Port Clinton 0
Milford 37, Cin. Walnut Hills 0
Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 21, Cory-Rawson 14
N. Robinson Col. Crawford 55, Bucyrus 13
New Albany 23, Canal Winchester 3
New Concord John Glenn 53, Zanesville W. Muskingum 0
Norwalk St. Paul 38, Ashland Crestview 7
Olmsted Falls 39, Amherst Steele 14
Orwell Grand Valley 57, Newbury 16
Pandora-Gilboa 48, Vanlue 0
Parma Padua 38, Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 10
Pemberville Eastwood 35, Fostoria 7
Peninsula Woodridge 49, Lodi Cloverleaf 20
Poland Seminary 33, Struthers 0
Portsmouth Notre Dame 24, Franklin Furnace Green 22
Richmond Edison 26, Oak Glen, W.Va. 14
Sandusky 56, Tiffin Columbian 8
Shelby 41, Huron 0
Sidney Lehman 63, Dola Hardin Northern 0
Sparta Highland 42, Mt. Gilead 8
Spring. Shawnee 34, Urbana 7
Springfield 55, Xenia 12
St. Clairsville 35, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 0
St. Marys Memorial 63, Elida 21
Streetsboro 70, Mogadore Field 8
Sugar Grove Berne Union 47, Fairfield Christian 6
Sullivan Black River 48, LaGrange Keystone 14
Sunbury Big Walnut 47, Newark 14
Tol. Ottawa Hills 38, Montpelier 7
Tol. St. John’s 20, Tol. St. Francis 0
Tol. Start 40, Tol. Waite 0
Tontogany Otsego 49, Elmore Woodmore 14
Trenton Edgewood 30, Hamilton Ross 7
Vandalia Butler 38, Greenville 14
Vermilion 14, Oak Harbor 7
Wadsworth 59, Cuyahoga Falls 0
Wapakoneta 31, Lima Bath 0
West Salem Northwestern 20, Apple Creek Waynedale 6
Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 21, Maumee 0
Wintersville Indian Creek 31, Brooke, W.Va. 0
Worthington Kilbourne 31, Delaware Hayes 0
Zanesville Maysville 48, McConnelsville Morgan 6
Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 49, Newcomerstown 0
___
Some scores provided by Scorestream.com, http://scorestream.com/
_____
Keywords: Ohio, Boys, Football, Prep Scores, High School