Friday’s Scores

Posted On Sat. Sep 30th, 2017
PREP FOOTBALL

Akr. SVSM 35, Akr. North 0

Andover Pymatuning Valley 38, Southington Chalker 7

Arlington 15, Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 14

Attica Seneca E. 41, Upper Sandusky 0

Barberton 34, Aurora 7

Bay Village Bay 35, Rocky River 3

Bellefontaine 41, New Carlisle Tecumseh 0

Berlin Center Western Reserve 41, Lowellville 0

Bethel-Tate 22, Blanchester 15

Beverly Ft. Frye 38, New Matamoras Frontier 8

Caldwell 53, Bowerston Conotton Valley 7

Campbell Co., Ky. 41, Cin. Mt. Healthy 6

Can. McKinley 42, Uniontown Lake 6

Canfield 17, Youngs. Boardman 7

Celina 42, Defiance 14

Chardon 14, Madison 6

Chillicothe Unioto 41, Bainbridge Paint Valley 7

Clarksville Clinton-Massie 62, Batavia 0

Cle. E. Tech 32, Cle. JFK 0

Cle. Hay 20, Cle. John Marshall 6

Cle. John Adams 38, Cle. Lincoln W. 8

Clyde 30, Sandusky Perkins 7

Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 19, Portsmouth 14

Cols. DeSales 31, Cols. St. Charles 0

Cols. Franklin Hts. 44, Groveport-Madison 20

Cols. Hamilton Twp. 27, Circleville Logan Elm 7

Cols. Hartley 34, Cols. Watterson 0

Cols. Ready 28, Amanda-Clearcreek 0

Cols. Upper Arlington 39, Galloway Westland 7

Columbiana 42, Toronto 7

Dalton 38, Doylestown Chippewa 14

Danville 42, Fredericktown 7

Day. Christian 49, Cin. College Prep. 0

Day. Thurgood Marshall 35, Day. Ponitz Tech. 8

DeGraff Riverside 48, Waynesfield-Goshen 6

Delphos Jefferson 43, Paulding 14

Dublin Coffman 28, Marysville 7

Elyria Cath. 24, Parma 6

Fairview 30, Brooklyn 0

Findlay Liberty-Benton 62, Arcadia 0

Geneva 49, Painesville Harvey 21

Genoa Area 50, Bloomdale Elmwood 16

Goshen 56, Mt. Orab Western Brown 0

Harrison 42, Oxford Talawanda 12

Hicksville 21, Sherwood Fairview 20

Hilliard Bradley 42, Dublin Scioto 7

Hilliard Darby 31, Mt. Vernon 6

Hilliard Davidson 40, Grove City Cent. Crossing 0

Holland Springfield 35, Sylvania Southview 0

Hudson 44, N. Royalton 21

Jamestown Greeneview 63, Spring. Greenon 20

Jeromesville Hillsdale 48, Rittman 14

John Marshall, W.Va. 45, Rayland Buckeye 7

Kansas Lakota 52, Lakeside Danbury 0

Kettering Alter 42, St. Bernard Roger Bacon 0

Kettering Fairmont 28, Miamisburg 26

Kirtland 35, Independence 7

Lancaster 28, Grove City 14

Lewistown Indian Lake 26, St. Paris Graham 7

Lisbon David Anderson 41, Leetonia 0

London 28, Baltimore Liberty Union 6

Lorain 37, Cle. Hts. 6

Lorain Clearview 52, Oberlin 14

Lucas 46, Coshocton 21

Magnolia Sandy Valley 35, Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 0

Marion Elgin 70, Ridgeway Ridgemont 13

Marion Pleasant 26, Richwood N. Union 7

Martins Ferry 49, E. Liverpool 18

Massillon Perry 35, N. Can. Hoover 27

McComb 29, Leipsic 14

Medina Buckeye 50, Wellington 0

Medina Highland 14, Green 7

Middletown Madison Senior 46, Milton-Union 0

Milan Edison 28, Port Clinton 0

Milford 37, Cin. Walnut Hills 0

Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 21, Cory-Rawson 14

N. Robinson Col. Crawford 55, Bucyrus 13

New Albany 23, Canal Winchester 3

New Concord John Glenn 53, Zanesville W. Muskingum 0

Norwalk St. Paul 38, Ashland Crestview 7

Olmsted Falls 39, Amherst Steele 14

Orwell Grand Valley 57, Newbury 16

Pandora-Gilboa 48, Vanlue 0

Parma Padua 38, Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 10

Pemberville Eastwood 35, Fostoria 7

Peninsula Woodridge 49, Lodi Cloverleaf 20

Poland Seminary 33, Struthers 0

Portsmouth Notre Dame 24, Franklin Furnace Green 22

Richmond Edison 26, Oak Glen, W.Va. 14

Sandusky 56, Tiffin Columbian 8

Shelby 41, Huron 0

Sidney Lehman 63, Dola Hardin Northern 0

Sparta Highland 42, Mt. Gilead 8

Spring. Shawnee 34, Urbana 7

Springfield 55, Xenia 12

St. Clairsville 35, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 0

St. Marys Memorial 63, Elida 21

Streetsboro 70, Mogadore Field 8

Sugar Grove Berne Union 47, Fairfield Christian 6

Sullivan Black River 48, LaGrange Keystone 14

Sunbury Big Walnut 47, Newark 14

Tol. Ottawa Hills 38, Montpelier 7

Tol. St. John’s 20, Tol. St. Francis 0

Tol. Start 40, Tol. Waite 0

Tontogany Otsego 49, Elmore Woodmore 14

Trenton Edgewood 30, Hamilton Ross 7

Vandalia Butler 38, Greenville 14

Vermilion 14, Oak Harbor 7

Wadsworth 59, Cuyahoga Falls 0

Wapakoneta 31, Lima Bath 0

West Salem Northwestern 20, Apple Creek Waynedale 6

Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 21, Maumee 0

Wintersville Indian Creek 31, Brooke, W.Va. 0

Worthington Kilbourne 31, Delaware Hayes 0

Zanesville Maysville 48, McConnelsville Morgan 6

Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 49, Newcomerstown 0

Keywords: Ohio, Boys, Football, Prep Scores, High School

