Federal Judge Denies Requests To Halt 2 Ohio Executions

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A federal judge has rejected requests from two condemned Ohio inmates to put a temporary stop to their upcoming executions.

Lawyers for both inmates argue the first drug in Ohio’s lethal injection process creates the risk that prisoners being put to death will suffer serious pain.

Federal judge Michael Merz ruled in August that current court decisions have upheld the use of the drug, the sedative midazolam (mih-DAY’-zoh-lam), in executions.

Merz on Thursday cited that same ruling in denying the two inmates’ requests.

Death row inmate Alva Campbell is scheduled to die Nov. 15 for killing 18-year-old Charles Dials 20 years ago after Campbell escaped from a court hearing.

Raymond Tibbetts is scheduled to die Feb. 13 for fatally stabbing a man in Cincinnati in 1997.

