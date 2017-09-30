Egyptian Mummies Return To Toledo Museum Of Art In New Show

Posted On Sat. Sep 30th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Two Egyptian mummies first brought to the Toledo Museum of Art more than 100 years ago are returning to the institution for an exhibit early next year.

The Blade the ancient remains will be featured in an exhibit called “The Mummies: From Egypt to Toledo” opening Feb 3. Museum founder Edward Drummond Libbey purchased and brought the mummies to Toledo in 1906 following a trip to Egypt.

The mummies will be displayed with other Egyptian artifacts in a show focusing on ancient Egyptian religion, burial practices and “Egyptomania” — a fascination with all things Egyptian. Program co-curator Mike Deetsch says the museum is telling the story of the mummies in relation to cultural perceptions throughout history.

The show will run through May 6.

___

Information from: The Blade,

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

RT Football 2017 Preview Special Edition

RT Football 2017

School Spirit 2017 Pictorial

School Spirit! 2017

2017 Fostoria RT Community Update

RT Community Update 2017

RT Weekend| Arts & Entertainment edition!

WEEKEND EDITION

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Review Times

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement | Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company