Church Services To Promote Flu Shots In Cincinnati

CINCINNATI (AP) — Services at seven Cincinnati churches Sunday will include messages about the importance of flu shots and the opportunity to receive one.

The “First Ladies for Health Campaign” will find pastors’ wives promoting the need to receive flu vaccinations and offering them to churchgoers.

Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center, Kroger Co., and Cincinnati’s recreation commission and health department are working to increase the number of children and others who get flu vaccinations.

This Sunday’s effort will be followed by “First Ladies Health Day” on Oct. 8 with health organizations offering immunizations, screenings and education at churches and recreation centers.

Flu and its complications kill thousands of Americans every year. The elderly, young children and pregnant women are especially at risk.

___

Online:

Comments

comments