Church Services To Promote Flu Shots In Cincinnati

Posted On Sat. Sep 30th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

CINCINNATI (AP) — Services at seven Cincinnati churches Sunday will include messages about the importance of flu shots and the opportunity to receive one.

The “First Ladies for Health Campaign” will find pastors’ wives promoting the need to receive flu vaccinations and offering them to churchgoers.

Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center, Kroger Co., and Cincinnati’s recreation commission and health department are working to increase the number of children and others who get flu vaccinations.

This Sunday’s effort will be followed by “First Ladies Health Day” on Oct. 8 with health organizations offering immunizations, screenings and education at churches and recreation centers.

Flu and its complications kill thousands of Americans every year. The elderly, young children and pregnant women are especially at risk.

___

Online:

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

RT Football 2017 Preview Special Edition

RT Football 2017

School Spirit 2017 Pictorial

School Spirit! 2017

2017 Fostoria RT Community Update

RT Community Update 2017

RT Weekend| Arts & Entertainment edition!

WEEKEND EDITION

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Review Times

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement | Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company