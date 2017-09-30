MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

2 Killed, 6 Hurt In Rollover Crash In Northeast Ohio

Posted On Sat. Sep 30th, 2017
WOOSTER, Ohio (AP) — The state Highway Patrol says two people have been killed and six others injured after an SUV crashed and rolled over in northeast Ohio.

The patrol says the accident Friday night in Wayne County’s Wayne Township involved a 2002 Mercury Mountaineer that overturned after leaving the roadway.

The driver, 22-year-old Kristine Hutchison, of Wooster, and 16-year-old passenger Alex Collett, of Creston, were killed. The patrol says was ejected from the vehicle.

Three teens, 16-year-old Kayla Edwards, of Wooster; 15-year-old Lindsey Laney, of West Salem; and 15-year-old Kayleigh Cabell, of Sterling, were seriously injured and were flown to a children’s hospital in Akron.

A 36-year-old woman, an 18-year-old man and a 13-year-old boy were treated for less serious injuries.

Only Hutchison and the 36-year-old woman were wearing seatbelts.

