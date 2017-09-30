MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

$1M Bond Set For Ohio Woman Charged In Infant's Death

Posted On Sat. Sep 30th, 2017
RAVENNA, Ohio (AP) — A judge in northeast Ohio has set a $1 million bond for a woman charged criminally in the death of her 3-month-old daughter.

Twenty-two-year-old Samantha Knisley (NYZ’-lee), of Kent, was arraigned Friday in a Portage County courtroom after being indicted on involuntary manslaughter, reckless homicide and child endangering charges.

Kent police have said it appears that Knisley’s daughter Isabella died after Knisely laid on top of her Sept. 13. Police were called to Knisley’s home that day after receiving a report of a child not breathing. The infant died at a hospital.

Cleveland.com reports Knisley told police she had laid down with Isabella and the infant wasn’t breathing when she woke up.

Knisley’s attorney declined to comment Saturday.

