White Nationalist Asks To Speak At Another Ohio University

CINCINNATI (AP) — White nationalist Richard Spencer is asking to speak at the University of Cincinnati after Ohio State University and other colleges have rejected similar requests.

WCPO-TV a University of Cincinnati spokesman said Thursday the school was “assessing various safety and logistical considerations” in response to Spencer’s request.

Ohio State earlier this month cited safety concerns when it rejected a bid by Spencer’s National Policy Institute to hold an event on its Columbus campus.

Spencer helped organize a rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, in August that resulted in violence and the death of a woman protesting against the white nationalist agenda.

Other schools that have denied Spencer’s requests to hold events include the University of Florida, Texas A&M and Michigan State University. Spencer sued Michigan State after his request was rejected.

