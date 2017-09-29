MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Prosecutor: No Charges For Ohio Dog Attack That Killed Baby

Posted On Fri. Sep 29th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

MOUNT VERNON, Ohio (AP) — A county prosecutor in central Ohio says no criminal charges will be filed against the father of an infant killed last week by one of the family’s dogs.

Knox County Prosecutor Chip McConville said Friday that after conferring with county sheriff’s detectives and the county coroner that there was no reason to believe the 1-month-old boy’s father “intended for his child to come to any harm.”

County Coroner Jennifer Ogle said Wednesday the baby suffered extensive injuries, including puncture wounds to his head.

The boy’s 25-year-old father called 911 on Sept. 20 to report that he woke up and discovered his son had been mauled in his bassinet. The boy’s 23-year-old mother wasn’t at home at the time.

Two pit bulls removed from the home have been euthanized.

