MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Police: Thousands In Cash Scattered After Car Chase, Crash

Posted On Fri. Sep 29th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

WORTHINGTON, Ohio (AP) — Police say around $15,000 was scattered after two cars crashed during a chase between their drivers.

WSYX-TV the crash occurred Thursday morning in Sharon Township outside of Columbus. Police say the cars were side-by-side when both drivers lost control at a railroad crossing.

One of the cars ended up on its roof and the other crashed into a veterinarian’s office.

Two women and three children were taken to hospitals for what police say are non-life threatening injuries.

Police say the money will likely be returned. Neither driver is cooperating with authorities.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

RT Football 2017 Preview Special Edition

RT Football 2017

School Spirit 2017 Pictorial

School Spirit! 2017

2017 Fostoria RT Community Update

RT Community Update 2017

RT Weekend| Arts & Entertainment edition!

WEEKEND EDITION

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Review Times

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement | Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company