Police: Boy Dies After Apparent Accidental Shooting

PARMA, Ohio (AP) — Police in a Cleveland suburb say the death of a 4-year-old boy who shot himself in the head appears to be an accident.

Parma police say the boy shot himself Thursday afternoon after finding a gun in a vehicle parked in the driveway of his family’s home. An emergency crew took him to a hospital where he died.

Police haven’t released the name of the boy or his family.

Parma police Lt. Kevin Riley says the boy’s family is cooperating with investigators.

