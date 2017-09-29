MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Park Ranger Accused Of Kicking Woman, Throwing Man To Ground

Posted On Fri. Sep 29th, 2017
AKRON, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio parks district has placed a ranger on paid leave after he was accused of kicking an elderly woman and throwing a man to the ground before placing them in handcuffs.

Carl Wilson tells WJW-TV the Summit Metro Parks ranger followed him and his wife home from an Akron park on Wednesday after Wilson honked at him. He says the ranger confronted the couple in their driveway and handcuffed them before an Akron police officer arrived.

The couple, both in their 70s, faced charges including resisting arrest and obstruction of official business.

The head of the parks district said Thursday that she has requested charges against the couple be dropped. She says the district is reviewing the confrontation and has asked Akron police to conduct an investigation.

