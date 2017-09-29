Paradise Jam Tourney Moved To Liberty Due After Hurricanes

MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Posted On Fri. Sep 29th, 2017
LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — The 2017 Paradise Jam basketball tournament has been moved to Liberty University because of hurricane damage in the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Tournament organizers announced the change Friday. The eight-team tournament will be held from Nov. 17-19.

The school says all proceeds from gate receipts will be donated to humanitarian relief efforts in the U.S. Virgin Islands, which were hard hit by hurricanes Irma and Maria. St. Thomas in the U.S. Virgin Islands has hosted the tournament the past 17 years.

Besides Liberty, participating schools are Mercer, Drexel, Houston, Quinnipiac, Colorado, Wake Forest and Drake.

