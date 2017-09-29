Associated Press Ohio Daybook for Friday, Sep. 29.

——————–

NEW EVENT: Friday, Sep. 29 10:00 AM Toledo Mayor Hicks-Hudson hosts a ‘special’ World Heart Day event – Toledo Mayor Paula Hicks-Hudson hosts a ‘special’ World Heart Day event, in partnership with the National Forum for Heart Disease & Stroke Prevention. The event features cholesterol screening, blood-pressure checks, heart-healthy cooking demonstrations

Location: ProMedica Ebeid Institute, 1806 Madison Ave, Toledo, OH Toledo toledo.oh.gov https://twitter.com/city_of_toledo

Contacts: Carrie Hartman City of Toledo Carrie.Hartman@toledo.oh.gov 1 419 245 1024

——————–

NEW EVENT: Friday, Sep. 29 10:00 AM ADAMHS Board of Cuyahoga County unveil public art mural ‘Treatment Works, People Recover’ – Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services (ADAMHS) Board of Cuyahoga County, Midtown Cleveland, Rickey Lewis and ‘I Care About My Life and I Care About Your Life’ Public Art Mural Program participants unveil a public mural titled ‘Treatment Works People Recover’. Attendees include ADAMHS CEO Valerie Harper, and Midtown Cleveland Executive Director Jeff Epstein

Location: 1981 E 55th St, Cleveland, OH Cleveland http://www.adamhscc.org/ https://twitter.com/CuyahogaCounty

Contacts: Scott Osiecki ADAMHS Board osiecki@adamhscc.org 1 216 241 3400 x361 Beth Zietlow-DeJesus ADAMHS Board dejesus@adamhscc.org 1 216 241 3400 x812

——————–

NEW EVENT: Friday, Sep. 29 11:00 AM Columbus security workers hold event to celebrate ‘historic’ first contract – Columbus security workers hold event to celebrate ‘historic’ first contract. Attendees include Ohio state Rep. Kathleen Clyde, City Council President Zach Klein and City Council Member Elizabeth Brown, along with labor and community allies

Location: Columbus City Hall, 90 W Broad St, Columbus, OH Columbus http://www.seiu1.org/

Contacts: Izabela Miltko-Ivkovich SEIU Local 1 – Media Strategist miltkoi@seiu1.org 1 708 655 9681 Kathleen Policy SEIU Local 1 policyk@seiu1.org 1 440 724 9730

——————–

Friday, Sep. 29 8:30 AM Energy Secretary Perry tours Portsmouth Gaseous Diffusion Plant site in Ohio – Secretary of Energy Rick Perry tours the DOE Portsmouth Gaseous Diffusion Plant site in Ohio – which has been undergoing an environmental cleanup program since 1989 – with Republican Sen. Rob Portman

Location: Portsmouth Gaseous Diffusion Plant, 3930 US 23 S, Piketon, OH www.energy.gov https://twitter.com/ENERGY

Contacts: Department of Energy press DOENews@hq.doe.gov 1 202 586 4940

——————–

Friday, Sep. 29 9:00 AM Toledo community leaders and Great Lakes advocates discuss water infrastructure projects – Toledo community leaders and Great Lakes advocates hold event to ‘call on U.S. Congress to invest in water infrastructure projects’, higlighting ‘both local successes to curb stormwater challenges, and look at issues that remain in Toledo—and in communities throughout the region’. Speakers include Toledo Mayor Paula Hicks-Hudson, Lucas County Commissioner Tina Skeldon-Wozniak, and Ohio state Sen. Edna Brown

Location: Frederick Douglass Community, 1001 Indiana Ave, Toledo, OH Toledo http://www.healthylakes.org/ https://twitter.com/healthylakes

Contacts: Anna Brunner Healing Our Waters-Great Lakes Coalition 1 734 887 7105

——————–

Friday, Sep. 29 9:00 AM Ohio state Rep. Dave Greenspan hosts inaugural Golf Outing

Location: Springvale Golf Course & Ballroom, 5871 Canterbury Rd, North Olmsted, OH http://greenspanforohio.com/ https://twitter.com/DaveGreenspan

Contacts: George Phillips Dave Greenspan for Ohio george@georgephillips.com 1 440 520 9828

——————–

Friday, Sep. 29 10:00 AM Ohio Republican Party State Central Committee meeting

Location: Nationwide Hotel & Conference Center, 100 Green Meadows Dr S, Lewis Center, OH www.ohiogop.org https://twitter.com/ohiogop

Contacts: Blaine Kelly Ohio GOP bkelly@ohiogop.org 1 614 517 7440

Please RSVP to bkelly@ohiogop.org by Thursday, September 28

——————–

Friday, Sep. 29 1:00 PM Ohio Department of Education STEM Committee meeting

Location: Ohio Department of Education, 25 S Front St, Columbus, OH Columbus http://education.ohio.gov/ https://twitter.com/OHEducation

Contacts: Holly Lavender Ohio Department of Education holly.lavender@education.ohio.gov 1 614 387 0539

——————–

Friday, Sep. 29 – Sunday, Oct. 01 Cincinnati Remodeling & Design Show

Location: Duke Energy Convention Center, 525 Elm Street, Cincinnati, OH Cincinnati http://www.hartproductions.com/

Contacts: Vicki Hart Hart Productions vicki@hartproductions.com 1 513 797 7900

——————–

Friday, Sep. 29 Cardinal Health Inc: Q1 2018 Ex-dividend date

Location: TBD http://ir.cardinalhealth.com/events.cfm https://twitter.com/cardinalhealth

Contacts: Matt Blake Cardinal Health Investor Relations matthew.blake@cardinalhealth.com 1 61 757 3996

——————–

Friday, Sep. 29 Worthington Industries: Q1 2018 Dividend payment date

Location: TBD http://ir.worthingtonindustries.com/phoenix.zhtml?c=98793&p=irol-IRHome

Contacts: Cathy Lyttle Worthington Industries Investor Relations investors@worthingtonindustries.com 1 614 438 3077

——————–

Friday, Sep. 29 DSW Inc: Q2 2017 Dividend payment date

Location: TBD http://investors.dswshoe.com/index.php https://twitter.com/DSWShoeLovers

Contacts: Christina Cheng DSW Inc Investor Relations investorrelations@dswinc.com 1 855 893 5691

——————–

NEW EVENT: Saturday, Sep. 30 Cincinnati Warrior Run – Cincinnati Warrior Run: The Race for Life, to raise awareness for mental illness and suicide. The event benefits ‘Surviving the Teens’, a Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center program that funds in-school mental health programs at five area colleges and twelve high schools

Location: Cincinnati, OH Cincinnati http://cincywarriorrun.org/ https://twitter.com/cincywarriorrun

Contacts: Nancy Miller The Warrior Run nancy_miller@1n5.org 1 513 607 7434

——————–

Saturday, Sep. 30 12:00 PM Polk County Democratic Party Steak Fry in Iowa – Polk County Democratic Party Steak Fry in Iowa, with speakers including Democratic Reps. Cheri Bustos, Seth Moulton, and Tim Ryan, Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller and State Treasurer Michael Fitzgerald, Iowa gubernatorial candidates State Sen. Nate Boulton, Fred Hubbell, Dr Andy McGuire, John Norris, Jon Neiderbach, and State Rep. Todd Prichard, and Iowa 3rd Congressional District candidates Cindy Axne, Theresa Greenfield, and Paul Knupp

Location: Des Moines Water Works, 2201 George Flagg Pkwy, Des Moines, IA Des Moines www.polkcountydemocrats.org https://twitter.com/polkdems

Contacts: Polk County Democratic Party polkdems@gmail.com 1 515 285 1800

——————–

Saturday, Sep. 30 5:00 PM Columbus City Councilmember Michael Stinziano holds ‘Community Hours’ event

Location: Columbus Metropolitan Library – Franklinton Branch, 1061 W Town St, Columbus, OH Columbus http://www.columbus.gov/ https://twitter.com/ColumbusCouncil

Contacts: Stephanie Megas City of Columbus 1 614 645 8311

——————–

Sunday, Oct. 01 Greif Inc – A Share: Q3 2017 Dividend payment date

Location: TBD http://investor.greif.com/events-and-presentations/events-calendar/default.aspx

Contacts: Scott Griffin Greif inc Press scott.griffin@greif.com 1 740 657 6516

_____

