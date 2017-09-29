MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Ohio Couple Gets Jail For Keeping Dead Veterans Body In Home

Posted On Fri. Sep 29th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

NEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio couple charged criminally for keeping a Vietnam veteran’s decomposing body in their home for several months to steal his Social Security and veteran benefits have received six months in jail.

The New Philadelphia Times Reporter 50-year-old Brian Sorohan and 46-year-old Stacy Sorohan, both of Wainwright, also received two years’ probation Thursday in Tuscarawas County.

They pleaded no contest to gross abuse of a corpse and theft in a plea agreement. The couple must pay $1,300 in restitution to the Veterans Administration and $4,100 to the Social Security Administration.

Seventy-one-year-old Robert Harris’ body was found in the couple’s home March 22. Authorities searched the home that day after relatives became concerned about Harris’ well-being.

Attorneys for the couple said in court the Sorohans regretted what they did.

___

Information from: The Times Reporter,

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

RT Football 2017 Preview Special Edition

RT Football 2017

School Spirit 2017 Pictorial

School Spirit! 2017

2017 Fostoria RT Community Update

RT Community Update 2017

RT Weekend| Arts & Entertainment edition!

WEEKEND EDITION

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Review Times

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement | Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company