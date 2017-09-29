Ohio Couple Gets Jail For Keeping Dead Veterans Body In Home

NEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio couple charged criminally for keeping a Vietnam veteran’s decomposing body in their home for several months to steal his Social Security and veteran benefits have received six months in jail.

The New Philadelphia Times Reporter 50-year-old Brian Sorohan and 46-year-old Stacy Sorohan, both of Wainwright, also received two years’ probation Thursday in Tuscarawas County.

They pleaded no contest to gross abuse of a corpse and theft in a plea agreement. The couple must pay $1,300 in restitution to the Veterans Administration and $4,100 to the Social Security Administration.

Seventy-one-year-old Robert Harris’ body was found in the couple’s home March 22. Authorities searched the home that day after relatives became concerned about Harris’ well-being.

Attorneys for the couple said in court the Sorohans regretted what they did.

