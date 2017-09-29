MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Judge: Maryland Can Act Against Drug Price-gouging, For Now

Posted On Fri. Sep 29th, 2017
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A federal judge has denied an effort by drug makers to block Maryland’s first-in-the-nation law against pharmaceutical price gouging.

A group representing makers of generic prescription drugs sought to stop the law from taking effect this Sunday. The Association for Accessible Medicines calls it “unconstitutional overreach” that will create instability in the market for generic drugs.

U.S. District Judge Marvin Garbis on Friday denied their request for an injunction as the lawsuit proceeds.

Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh says the law will give the state a “necessary tool to combat unjustified and extreme prices.”

