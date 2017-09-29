MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Governors To Discuss States’ Clean Energy Initiatives

Posted On Fri. Sep 29th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Four prominent governors will take the stage together at the National Clean Energy Summit in Las Vegas.

Organizers announced Friday that Nevada Governor Brian Sandoval will be joined by Ohio Governor John Kasich, California Governor Jerry Brown and Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker for a discussion on their respective states’ clean energy initiatives.

The event co-hosted by Sandoval and former Nevada Democratic Sen. Harry Reid will be held at the Bellagio hotel-casino property on the Las Vegas Strip on Oct. 13.

The governors are expected to discuss economic development and job growth related to clean energy research and programs.

Former Vice President Al Gore will be the keynote speaker for the conference, which will also feature advocates, military leaders, business executives and other government officials from Indiana, Texas, Arizona.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

RT Football 2017 Preview Special Edition

RT Football 2017

School Spirit 2017 Pictorial

School Spirit! 2017

2017 Fostoria RT Community Update

RT Community Update 2017

RT Weekend| Arts & Entertainment edition!

WEEKEND EDITION

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Review Times

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement | Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company