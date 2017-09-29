Columbus Honors Officer’s 56 Years On Force, Longest Ever

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Columbus is honoring the longest-serving police officer in the city’s history, whose 56 years of service began when officers still checked in via call box.

Lt. Karl Barth was hired by the city on Sept. 25, 1961. He officially retired Monday and will be recognized by the city Division of Police on Friday.

The agency says the 77-year-old Barth took only one sick day in his career. He served under eight mayors and met 11 presidents, beginning with John F. Kennedy.

Barth helped with planning for some of the city’s biggest events over the years, including the annual Red, White & Boom fireworks show, the Columbus marathon, the Arnold sports festival and the Quarter Horse Congress.

