Browns’ Garrett Listed As Questionable To Face Bengals

CLEVELAND (AP) — Browns rookie defensive end Myles Garett is listed as questionable to make his NFL debut on Sunday against Cincinnati.

Garrett missed Cleveland’s first three games with a severely sprained right ankle. The No. 1 overall pick practiced for the first time since Sept. 6 on Thursday and didn’t show any discomfort while practicing Friday.

Coach Hue Jackson said Garrett “moved around well” during Friday’s workout. Jackson will consult with the team’s medical staff before it’s decided if Garrett will face the Bengals. Jackson said the decision could be put off until before Sunday’s kickoff.

The Browns will be without starting linebacker Jamie Collins, who remains sidelined with a concussion.

Defensive tackle Danny Shelton did not practice for the second straight day because of a calf injury. An MRI revealed Shelton’s injury is not serious.

Wide receiver Sammie Coates (hamstring) and tight end Randall Telfer (knee) were limited in practice and are questionable.

