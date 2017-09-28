Top Pick Myles Garrett Returns To Practice With Browns

Posted On Thu. Sep 28th, 2017
CLEVELAND (AP) — Browns rookie defensive end Myles Garrett is back on the practice field.

The top overall pick in this year’s draft returned on Thursday after being sidelined with a high right ankle sprain. Garrett has missed Cleveland’s first three games — all losses — but now that he’s been cleared to practice, there’s a strong chance he’ll make his NFL debut on Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Garrett got hurt on Sept. 6 when a teammate inadvertently fell on his ankle during practice. At the time, the Browns said he would need at least a month to recover, but the 21-year-old has come back quicker than expected.

It’s possible he’ll be used only in obvious pass-rush situations this week. The Browns want to be somewhat cautious with Garrett, who sprained his foot during the spring and was limited by an ankle sprain during his junior season at Texas A&M.

