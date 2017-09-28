Police Say Burial-business Trespasser Tried Cremating Corpse

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Police say a trespasser at an Ohio burial vault business tried unsuccessfully to cremate a corpse.

Police say the break-in at Akron Burial Vault happened late Tuesday or early Wednesday.

A body that had been in a cardboard cremation container was found on the floor. Business owner Martin Ebie told WKYC-TV the body toppled out of the container after someone tried to push it into the oven.

An employee called police after discovering the disturbance Wednesday.

The company makes concrete burial vaults and also has a crematory.

