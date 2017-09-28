Ohio Officials Plan To Reinstall Confederate Monument

Posted On Thu. Sep 28th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

FRANKLIN, Ohio (AP) — Officials in an Ohio township say a marker honoring Confederate General Robert E. Lee will be returned during a re-dedication ceremony.

Franklin Township Trustee Brian Morris said at a meeting Wednesday that it hasn’t been decided where the small stone marker would be placed along the Dixie Highway. Franklin Township is about 40 miles (64 kilometers) north of Cincinnati.

Some residents became angry when they learned the 90-year-old marker had been removed in August after deadly violence during a white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia over a statue honoring Lee.

The marker was removed by a city crew in neighboring Franklin, which controlled the location. Franklin subsequently returned the marker to Franklin Township.

The city of Franklin paid $2,000 to repair the marker’s plaque after it was damaged during removal.

