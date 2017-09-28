GPS Dart Helps Ohio Officers Arrest Man, Avoid Vehicle Chase

Posted On Thu. Sep 28th, 2017
TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio Sheriff’s Office says a system that shoots GPS-tracking darts at vehicles has led to the arrest of a man who fled after pulling out a handgun during an encounter with a deputy.

WTOL-TV the deputy launched a dart from a StarChase unit mounted on the front of his cruiser, allowing deputies and dispatchers to track the man’s vehicle. The man was arrested with police help after stop sticks were deployed to flatten tires on his car Monday in northwest Ohio’s Lucas County.

The tracking system can help police avoid potentially dangerous pursuits.

The encounter occurred after the deputy saw the man digging through a trash bin and asked him to leave.

The Lucas County Sheriff’s Office bought five StarChase units last year with grant money.

