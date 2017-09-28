GPS Dart Helps Lead Officers To Suspect, Avoid Vehicle Chase

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio sheriff’s office says a system that shoots GPS-tracking darts at vehicles has led to the arrest of a man who fled after pulling out a handgun during an encounter with a deputy.

WTOL-TV the Lucas County deputy launched a dart from a StarChase unit mounted on the front of his cruiser, allowing deputies and dispatchers to track the man’s vehicle. The man was arrested after stop sticks were deployed to flatten tires on his car.

The tracking system can help police avoid potentially dangerous pursuits.

The Monday encounter occurred after the deputy saw the man digging through a trash bin and asked him to leave.

The sheriff’s office has bought five StarChase units with grant money.

