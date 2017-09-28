Cleveland Training Officers To File Crime Reports From Field

Posted On Thu. Sep 28th, 2017
CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland police say they hope to have all officers trained by the end of the year to file reports from their in-car computers in an effort to increase the time spent patrolling streets and decrease time filling out paperwork at the station.

Cleveland.com reports ( ) the field-based reporting system is a mandated part of a 2015 settlement that the city reached with the Justice Department to reform the police force.

In a video posted to Facebook on Wednesday, police officials say about 120 of the city’s 1,400 officers are currently trained to use the system.

Officials say the system will also improve crime tracking.

