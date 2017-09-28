Brewers’ Postseason Hopes Take Another Hit, Lose To Reds 6-0

Posted On Thu. Sep 28th, 2017
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee rookie Brandon Woodruff was chased in a five-run third inning and the Brewers’ postseason hopes took another hit Wednesday night when they fell 6-0 to the last-place Cincinnati Reds.

The Brewers have lost five of seven. They’ve dropped 2 ½ games behind Colorado for the second NL wild-card spot with only four games left.

Milwaukee was eliminated from the NL Central race earlier in the evening when the Chicago Cubs beat St. Louis.

Joey Votto hit his team-high 36th home run and Homer Bailey (6-9) threw seven strong innings for the Reds.

Woodruff (2-3) made his major league debut last month.

