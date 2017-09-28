Bengals-Browns Capsule

CINCINNATI (0-3) at CLEVELAND (0-3)

Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT, CBS

OPENING LINE — Bengals by 2

RECORD VS. SPREAD — Cincinnati 1-2, Cleveland 1-2

SERIES RECORD — Bengals lead 48-39

LAST MEETING — Bengals beat Browns 23-10, Dec. 11, 2016

LAST WEEK — Bengals lost to Packers 27-24, OT; Browns lost to Colts 31-28

AP PRO32 RANKING — Bengals No. 27, Browns No. 32

BENGALS OFFENSE — OVERALL (31), RUSH (21), PASS (28)

BENGALS DEFENSE — OVERALL (7), RUSH (25), PASS (19)

BROWNS OFFENSE — OVERALL (16), RUSH (24), PASS (13)

BROWNS DEFENSE — OVERALL (11), RUSH (14), PASS (4)

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Ohio’s two NFL teams enter winless and somewhat aimless. … Last time Browns and Bengals both entered 0-3 was 2008, when Cleveland came away with 20-12 win. … Bengals have won five straight in series and 19 of 25. … Bengals played well last week at Lambeau Field before Aaron Rodgers worked some late magic. …. Hard-hitting LB Vontaze Burfict returns from three-game suspension stemming from exhibition season shot — and previous infractions — on Chiefs FB Anthony Sherman. Because of track record, Burfict needs to be on best behavior to avoid further punishment. He also started last season with three-game suspension. … Bengals off to 14th 0-3 start in club history. … Bengals’ offense ended 25-series TD drought vs. Packers, scoring on first possession under new offensive coordinator Bill Lazor, who replaced Ken Zampese after 0-2 start. … WR A.J. Green had 10 catches in loss to Packers, matching total from first two games. … Rookie RB Joe Mixon had 18 carries, one more than first two games combined. … Bengals rookie DE Carl Lawson had 2 1-2 sacks vs. Packers’ injury-depleted line. … Browns enter 1-18 in second season under coach Hue Jackson, trying to avoid his second straight 0-4 start. Jackson going up against team he knows well after he spent four seasons on Cincy’s staff. … Rookie QB DeShone Kizer bounced back in his third start, throwing for 242 yards and two touchdowns last week. … RB Duke Johnson led Browns with six catches for 81 yards last week and role on offense could expand. … S Jabrill Peppers disappointed with game last week at Indy, missed critical tackle on T.Y. Hilton’s 61-yard TD pass. Peppers said he had trouble sleeping for two days. … Rookie DE Myles Garrett practiced some this week after top overall pick missed first three games with high right-ankle sprain. It’s possible he could be used in obvious pass situations. Fantasy Tip: Green always seems to play well against Browns, and this time he’s not facing two-time Pro Bowl CB Joe Haden, who’s with Pittsburgh. Green has 52 receptions and six TDs in 11 games against Cleveland.

