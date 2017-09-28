2 Ohio Officers Wounded In Shooting At Car Dealership

WILLOUGHBY HILLS, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio police chief says two officers were wounded in a shooting at a car dealership, and a suspect was also shot and is in custody.

Chief Christopher Collins of the Willoughby Hills police department in suburban Cleveland says both the officers and the suspect are in stable condition at local hospitals.

Collins says the dealership called police about a problem with a customer about 2 p.m. Thursday. Collins says a man pulled a handgun and fired at the officers outside the dealership officers. Both officers were wearing protective vests.

Schools in the area were put on lockdown during the investigation.

Willoughby Hills is about 20 miles (32 kilometers) east of Cleveland.

Comments

comments