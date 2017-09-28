2 Ohio Officers Wounded In Shooting At Car Dealership

Posted On Thu. Sep 28th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

WILLOUGHBY HILLS, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio police chief says two officers were wounded in a shooting at a car dealership, and a suspect was also shot and is in custody.

Chief Christopher Collins of the Willoughby Hills police department in suburban Cleveland says both the officers and the suspect are in stable condition at local hospitals.

Collins says the dealership called police about a problem with a customer about 2 p.m. Thursday. Collins says a man pulled a handgun and fired at the officers outside the dealership officers. Both officers were wearing protective vests.

Schools in the area were put on lockdown during the investigation.

Willoughby Hills is about 20 miles (32 kilometers) east of Cleveland.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

RT Football 2017 Preview Special Edition

RT Football 2017

School Spirit 2017 Pictorial

School Spirit! 2017

2017 Fostoria RT Community Update

RT Community Update 2017

RT Weekend| Arts & Entertainment edition!

WEEKEND EDITION

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Review Times

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement | Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company