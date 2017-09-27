The Latest: Ohio Prison Killer Pleads Guilty, Gets 25 Years

CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio (AP) — The Latest on the plea hearing and sentencing for an Ohio prison inmate who strangled another inmate in a transport van (all times local):

___

2 p.m.

A judge has sentenced an Ohio prison inmate to 25 years without parole for using a restraint chain to strangle a fellow inmate on a corrections transport van earlier this year.

Pickaway County Judge Randall Knece (nees) handed down the sentence to defendant Casey Pigge (pij) Wednesday afternoon.

The sentence came immediately after the 29-year-old Pigge pleaded guilty to killing inmate David Johnson in the van on Feb. 1 as it passed through Pickaway County south of Columbus.

Pigge went to prison in 2009 after he was convicted of fatally slitting the throat of his girlfriend’s mother the year before.

Records show that after Pigge killed cellmate Luther Wade last year, he told investigators he’d kill again if placed with another inmate.

12:35 a.m.

An Ohio prison inmate is expected to plead guilty to using a restraint chain to strangle a fellow inmate on a corrections transport van.

Casey Pigge (pij) was able to move around within the van despite having used a brick to kill his cellmate the previous year.

The Pickaway County prosecutor and Pigge’s defense attorney say the inmate plans to plead guilty Wednesday to killing David Johnson on Feb. 1.

Pigge went to prison in 2009 after he was convicted of fatally slitting the throat of his girlfriend’s mother the year before.

Records show that after Pigge killed cellmate Luther Wade last year, he told investigators he’d kill again if placed with another inmate.

Comments

comments