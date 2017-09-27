MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

The Latest: Coroner To Discuss Report On Ex-detainee’s Death

Posted On Wed. Sep 27th, 2017
CINCINNATI (AP) — The Latest on an Ohio coroner’s report on the death of an ex-detainee of North Korea (all times local):

1:15 p.m.

The Hamilton County coroner has scheduled a news conference to discuss a newly released report on the examination of the body of a college student from Ohio who was held more than a year and died less than a week after his release from North Korea.

Dr. Lakshmi Sammarco’s (LAK’-schmee sam-MAHR’-kohz) office called the conference for Wednesday afternoon about Otto Warmbier (WARM’-beer). The 22-year-old University of Virginia student died in Cincinnati in June.

His parents and President Donald Trump have accused North Korea of torturing him.

A report by the deputy county coroner signed Sept. 11 says Warmbier died from complications from brain-damaging oxygen deprivation through “an unknown insult more than a year prior to death.” It listed manner of death as “undetermined.”

9:54 a.m.

A coroner’s report gives a cause of death for a young Ohioan detained for more than a year by North Korea, but couldn’t determine what led to his fatal brain damage.

Otto Warmbier’s (WARM’-beer) parents told a Fox News show Tuesday that North Korea tortured the 22-year-old University of Virginia student. President Donald Trump tweeted after their TV appearance: “Otto was tortured beyond belief by North Korea.”

A Hamilton County coroner’s report dated Sept. 11 shows cause of death as brain damage from oxygen deprivation through “an unknown insult more than a year prior to death.”

The Cincinnati the finding.

