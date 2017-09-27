MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Plants Where Maryland Seeks To Force EPA To Cut Pollution

Posted On Wed. Sep 27th, 2017
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — The state of Maryland is the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency for failing to ensure that 36 power plant generating units in five states cut pollution. A list of the plants:

INDIANA

Alcoa Allowance Management Inc., Warrick Power Plant, Unit 4, Newburgh

Clifty Creek Generating Station, Units 1-3, Madison

Gibson Generating Station, Unit 3 and Unit 5, Owensville

Petersburg Generating Station, Unit 2 and Unit 3, Petersburg

___

KENTUCKY

East Bend Station, Unit 2, Union

Elmer Smith Power Plant, Unit 1, Owensboro

Paradise Fossil Plant, Unit 3, Paradise

___

OHIO

Killen Station, Unit 2, Wrightsville

Kyger Creek Generating Station, Units 1-5, Cheshire

William H. Zimmer Generating Station, Unit 1, Moscow

___

PENNSYLVANIA

Bruce Mansfield Plant, Unit 1, Shippingport

Cambria Cogeneration Plant, Units 1-2, Ebensburg

Cheswick Generating Station, Unit 1, Springdale

Homer City Generating Station, Units 1-3, Homer City

Keystone Generating Station, Units 1-2, Shelocta

Montour Power Plant, Units 1-2, Washingtonville

___

WEST VIRGINIA

Grant Town Power Plant, Units 1A-1B, Grant Town

Harrison Power Station, Units 1-3, Haywood

Pleasants Power Station, Units 1-2, Willow Island

