Cleveland Moves To Scrap Disused Pay Phones

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland’s city council has approved spending $200,000 to scrap pay phones that have fallen into disuse across the city.

Cleveland.com reports ( ) that the city has an estimated 1,700 outdoor pay phones, many of which don’t work. A city official says some are covered with so much vandalism it’s difficult to know who owns them.

Two council members raised concerns that people without cellphones might still need the pay phones. Councilman Blaine Griffin said the city should consider installing emergency call boxes so that residents can still call 911.

