West Virginia College Student Charged With Threat Identified

PHILIPPI, W.Va. (AP) — Authorities in West Virginia have identified an Alderson Broaddus University student accused of making a campus threat on social media.

Media outlets report 21-year-old Nathan Michael Macek of Guysville, Ohio, was arrested Monday on a charge of making terroristic threats.

According to a criminal complaint, Macek says he sent a photo of himself to four friends as a joke. It shows him holding a gun with the caption, “I’m going to shoot up AB.”

Barbour County Prosecutor Thomas Hoxie says Macek was arrested in an off-campus fraternity house after another student contacted campus security.

It wasn’t immediately known whether Macek has an attorney who could comment on the charge.

Phillipi is about 130 miles (209 kilometers) south of Pittsburgh.

