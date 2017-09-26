MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

West Virginia College Student Charged With Threat Identified

Posted On Tue. Sep 26th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

PHILIPPI, W.Va. (AP) — Authorities in West Virginia have identified an Alderson Broaddus University student accused of making a campus threat on social media.

Media outlets report 21-year-old Nathan Michael Macek of Guysville, Ohio, was arrested Monday on a charge of making terroristic threats.

According to a criminal complaint, Macek says he sent a photo of himself to four friends as a joke. It shows him holding a gun with the caption, “I’m going to shoot up AB.”

Barbour County Prosecutor Thomas Hoxie says Macek was arrested in an off-campus fraternity house after another student contacted campus security.

It wasn’t immediately known whether Macek has an attorney who could comment on the charge.

Phillipi is about 130 miles (209 kilometers) south of Pittsburgh.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

RT Football 2017 Preview Special Edition

RT Football 2017

School Spirit 2017 Pictorial

School Spirit! 2017

2017 Fostoria RT Community Update

RT Community Update 2017

RT Weekend| Arts & Entertainment edition!

WEEKEND EDITION

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Review Times

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement | Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company