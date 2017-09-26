MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

The Latest: Court Weighs Death Sentence For Killer Of 3

Posted On Tue. Sep 26th, 2017
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Latest on arguments before the Ohio Supreme Court about the death sentence given a man convicted of killing three people by luring them with fake job offers posted on Craigslist (all times local):

11:45 a.m.

An Ohio man convicted of killing three down-and-out men lured by fake Craigslist job offers is questioning the strength of the evidence against him.

Lawyers for Richard Beasley say it doesn’t make sense that someone would go to such lengths to rob destitute men with little or no money.

Prosecutors say Beasley’s motives were so callous and depraved they befuddle the average citizen.

The Ohio Supreme Court heard arguments Tuesday for and against Beasley’s death sentence.

The 58-year-old Beasley was convicted of partnering with a teenage boy in 2011 to lure victims with promises of jobs on a southeastern Ohio farm. The job offers were posted on Craigslist.

Beasley also says extensive pretrial publicity prevented him from getting a fair trial in Summit County.

