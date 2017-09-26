MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Abortion Clinic Seeks To Sue Ohio Over Budget Restrictions

Posted On Tue. Sep 26th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A Cleveland abortion clinic is asking Ohio’s high court to grant it legal standing to sue over abortion-related restrictions tucked into the state’s 2013 budget bill.

Preterm of Cleveland argued Tuesday that the provisions impose added administrative and caseload burdens that clearly qualify the clinic to proceed with its legal challenge.

The clinic disputes budget provisions that required more frequent renewal of a clinic’s emergency transfer agreement with a local hospital and testing for a fetal heartbeat before an abortion can be conducted.

The state told justices the clinic has not demonstrated true or threatened harm from the regulatory changes and so can’t legally sue.

The case comes amid clinic closures across Ohio that abortion-rights advocates tie to new restrictions and anti-abortion groups attribute to falling abortion rates.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

RT Football 2017 Preview Special Edition

RT Football 2017

School Spirit 2017 Pictorial

School Spirit! 2017

2017 Fostoria RT Community Update

RT Community Update 2017

RT Weekend| Arts & Entertainment edition!

WEEKEND EDITION

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Review Times

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement | Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company