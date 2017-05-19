Frontier League
Traverse City 14, Joliet 13
Schaumburg 5, Windy City 1
Washington 10, Lake Erie 9
Florence 7, Southern Illinois 2
Southern Illinois at Florence, 5:35 p.m.
Normal 7, Gateway 0
Evansville at River City, 7:35 p.m.
Gateway at Normal, 8:35 p.m.
Lake Erie at Traverse City, 7:05 p.m.
Windy City at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Florence at Normal, 7:35 p.m.
River City at Southern Illinois, 8:05 p.m.
Schaumburg at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.
