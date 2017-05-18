Thursday’s Scores

Akr. Hoban 11, Tallmadge 1

Alliance Marlington 4, Beloit W. Branch 3

Bellville Clear Fork 6, Shelby 4

Carrollton 11, Millersburg W. Holmes 6

LaGrange Keystone 6, Parma Hts. Holy Name 1

Mentor Lake Cath. 8, Jefferson Area 5

Zanesville Maysville 7, Dover 2

Elyria Cath. 10, Columbia Station Columbia 3

Kirtland 3, Conneaut 0

Magnolia Sandy Valley 4, Richmond Edison 1

W. Salem NW 14, Navarre Fairless 6

Warren Champion 19, Brookfield 0

Williamsport Westfall 12, Ironton 9

Youngs. Mooney 8, Canfield S. Range 3

Peebles 13, Glouster Trimble 5

Strasburg-Franklin 9, Toronto 2

