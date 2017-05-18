Thursday’s Scores
Akr. Hoban 11, Tallmadge 1
Alliance Marlington 4, Beloit W. Branch 3
Bellville Clear Fork 6, Shelby 4
Carrollton 11, Millersburg W. Holmes 6
LaGrange Keystone 6, Parma Hts. Holy Name 1
Mentor Lake Cath. 8, Jefferson Area 5
Zanesville Maysville 7, Dover 2
Elyria Cath. 10, Columbia Station Columbia 3
Kirtland 3, Conneaut 0
Magnolia Sandy Valley 4, Richmond Edison 1
W. Salem NW 14, Navarre Fairless 6
Warren Champion 19, Brookfield 0
Williamsport Westfall 12, Ironton 9
Youngs. Mooney 8, Canfield S. Range 3
Peebles 13, Glouster Trimble 5
Strasburg-Franklin 9, Toronto 2