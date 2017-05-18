Teacher On Leave Over Snapchat Complaint About Prom Expenses

Posted On Thu. May 18th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

BEDFORD, Ohio (AP) — A suburban Cleveland teacher has been put on paid leave over a social media post that appeared to criticize the expense of some students’ prom arrangements in contrast with not having “enough money for school supplies or passing grades.”

WEWS-TV ( ) reports that a Bedford middle school teacher complained on Snapchat about students and parents “renting horses,” after some students arrived to the local high school prom by horse and carriage. The teacher posted the message with a photo of herself.

The Bedford City Schools superintendent says the comments are disappointing and under investigation. The district’s social media policy prohibits employees from discussing individual students and says employees should expect that their statements are publicly viewable.

WEWS says the teacher declined to comment Wednesday.

___

Information from: WEWS-TV,

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

RT Community Update 2017

RT Weekend| Arts & Entertainment edition!

WEEKEND EDITION

School Spirit 2016 Band-Cheer edition!

School Spirit: Band & Cheerleading edition

Read the RT Home & Garden section!

Home & Garden Spring 2016 - Special Section!

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Review Times

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement | Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company