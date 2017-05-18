Special Prosecutor Asked To Investigate Ohio County Deputies

Posted On Thu. May 18th, 2017
OTTAWA, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio Attorney General has assigned a special prosecutor to investigate law enforcement and corrections officers in a northwest Ohio county.

The Lima News ( ) reports Assistant Attorney General Micah Ault has been appointed to investigate the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office. Ottawa is about 65 miles (105 kilometers) south of Toledo.

A spokesman for the Attorney General’s Office said the state agency must be asked by a county prosecutor before a special prosecutor is appointed.

A corrections officer was placed on leave in March for telecommunications harassment. A deputy sheriff and a corrections officer were placed on leave last month for sexual misconduct on duty. Another deputy is on leave for misusing a computer database.

The Putnam County prosecutor and sheriff declined to comment about the investigation.

