Slain 16-year-old Ohio Boy Was Shot More Than 10 Times

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio coroner says a 16-year-old Toledo boy found dead near a backyard shed was shot more than 10 times, including twice in the chest.

Police believe Todd Davis was killed sometime Monday night. He was found and pronounced dead on Tuesday morning.

Toledo police Lt. Joe Heffernan tells The Blade ( ) that it appears the teenager was shot in an alley. Investigators have released no information about potential suspects or motives.

Police say the shooting happened within hours of another shooting of a teenager a few blocks away, but there is no indication that they were related. In the other case, 18-year-old Treyvon Warren was fatally shot in the head while he was in a car.

No arrests have been made in either shooting.

Information from: The Blade,

