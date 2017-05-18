Severe Weather Outbreak Predicted In Oklahoma, Kansas

Posted On Thu. May 18th, 2017
NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Forecasters are predicting a tornado outbreak in parts of the Southern Plains on Thursday, the latest in a stormy week that has raked the country’s midsection and left two people dead.

The Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma, is classifying Thursday’s storm chances as high risk in parts of Oklahoma and Kansas — the most severe risk category. The forecast bull’s-eye of the storm includes Wichita, Kansas, and rural areas of southern Kansas and western Oklahoma.

Forecasters say the storms could bring “strong long-track tornadoes” in central and southern Kansas into western Oklahoma along with baseball-sized hail. More storms are possible later in the day in the lower Great Lakes region.

Storms have battered Southern Plains and Midwestern states all week, with deaths reported Tuesday in Oklahoma and Wisconsin.

