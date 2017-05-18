Police Say Mother Arrested After 2 Children Shot In The Head

Posted On Thu. May 18th, 2017
DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say a woman has been arrested after shooting two of her children in the head in the southwest Ohio city of Dayton.

Police say an 8-year-old girl and a 6-year-old boy are hospitalized in critical condition after being shot Thursday morning. An 11-year-old daughter home at the time wasn’t harmed.

Dayton Police Chief Richard Biehl said Thursday afternoon the woman shot the children inside the home and then brought them outside, where police and emergency crews found them in the front yard. A firearm was taken from the home.

Biehl says there are indications the mother has mental health issues, adding that it hasn’t been determined why the children were shot.

The chief says detectives will be conferring with the Montgomery county prosecutors about criminal charges against the woman.

