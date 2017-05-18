Plane Landing At Ohio Airport Veers, Hits Trees; No One Hurt

Posted On Thu. May 18th, 2017
NEW PLYMOUTH, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say a single-engine plane trying to land at a small airport in rural southern Ohio after an equipment malfunction veered off a runway and crashed into trees.

The State Highway Patrol says none of the four people aboard the plane reported injuries after the crash Wednesday afternoon at the Vinton County Airport, roughly 50 miles (80 kilometers) southeast of Columbus.

The highway patrol says the pilot was a 67-year-old man from New Plymouth. All of the passengers were adults.

The patrol and the Federal Aviation Administration will separately investigate the crash.

