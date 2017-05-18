Man Charged With Aggravated Murder After Wife’s Body Found

Posted On Thu. May 18th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

CLEVELAND (AP) — An Ohio man has been charged with aggravated murder after the remains of his missing wife were found in a container outside Cleveland.

An indictment handed up Wednesday shows 27-seven-year-old Fahad Mohammed Saeed also faces kidnapping, felonious assault, aggravated burglary, stalking and abuse of a corpse charges.

Saeed’s wife, 25-year-old Rosa Al-Dhannoon, was last seen Oct. 16 at her Lakewood apartment. She was reported missing three days later. The container was found Monday near a ravine in the Cleveland suburb of Brooklyn. A medical examiner has confirmed the remains are Al-Dhannoon’s.

A Lakewood Municipal Court judge in late January sentenced Saeed to six months in jail after find him guilty of violating a protective order.

Saeed’s attorney in the Lakewood case couldn’t be immediately reached for comment.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

RT Community Update 2017

RT Weekend| Arts & Entertainment edition!

WEEKEND EDITION

School Spirit 2016 Band-Cheer edition!

School Spirit: Band & Cheerleading edition

Read the RT Home & Garden section!

Home & Garden Spring 2016 - Special Section!

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Review Times

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement | Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company